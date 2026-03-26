South Side Indy Truck Crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — A man driving a pickup truck crashed into a pair of homes on Indianapolis’ near south side early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near West Troy Avenue and South Meridian Street, just south of Garfield Park.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the driver, a man, was heading west on Troy Avenue when his truck went off the road, hit some foliage at one property, struck the porch of a second home, and then damaged a third home.

IMPD said there was structural damage to the second and third properties, with the second home seeing a partial collapse.

The man was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown and police said he showed no apparent signs of intoxication.

No other injuries were reported.

The Indianapolis Fire Department also responded to the crash scene.

IMPD said the westbound side of Troy Avenue between South Meridian Street and Bluff Road would be closed for several hours.