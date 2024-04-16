South Whitley Officer’s Actions “Under Review” After Video Shows Teenager Being Thrown to the Ground

SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (WOWO) —The actions of a South Whitley police officer are under review after a January incident that was caught on video. In that video, Officer Brian Schimmel is shown throwing 18-year-old Vivian Augustus, a senior at Columbia City Hight School, to the ground, about 90 seconds into a traffic stop.

Schimmel says Augustus was speeding and had a headlight out. In his report he says she didn’t produce identification, either.

This incident happened on January 24th, of this year. Over the weekend, after the video started circulating, South Whitley police posted a statement by the town attorney, Greggory Hockenmeyer was quoted as saying that “It is a crime to not identify yourself” but that the officer’s conduct is being reviewed.