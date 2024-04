DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A detective observed Joshua James Hardy driving in Garrett on a Thursday afternoon and knew he had a suspended license and an outstanding arrest warrant.

When Haber tried to pull him over, Hardy drove away from the police.

Hardy abandoned his moving vehicle, which collided with a nearby building before stopping.

He currently faces a charge for his warrant of unlawful carrying of a handgun.

The case is still under investigation.