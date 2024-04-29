The Whitley County Family YMCA Has A Big Change Coming

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne announced on Monday morning that in June, the Whitley County Family YMCA will move to 24-hour access.

They note that those with 24-hour access memberships will have “around-the-clock” access to the facility’s wellness center.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, the organization plans to announce additional 24-hour branches soon.

