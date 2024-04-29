April 29, 2024
Indiana NewsLocal News

The Whitley County Family YMCA Has A Big Change Coming

by David Scheie0
(Photo Supplied/YMCA)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne announced on Monday morning that in June, the Whitley County Family YMCA will move to 24-hour access.

They note that those with 24-hour access memberships will have “around-the-clock” access to the facility’s wellness center.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, the organization plans to announce additional 24-hour branches soon.

https://www.fwymca.org/24Hour?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR19lrBsijJ8B_bKqlJ707ZsRoELlAjZgK0qzr101FW7SxpemaApbs_b61I_aem_ATYekENuhkac69JkQ_YypVz4M0FnwSju9duWRyD8B7WFmbKe0qskQvpLnh0wpCYLRfLYWvnRcD0MY6R9F09_K8fA

Related posts

Milford man arrested following “violent confrontation” with officers

WOWO News

Warsaw police chasing counterfeit cash

WOWO News

Authorities Release Names in Fatal Wells County Crash

Dean Jackson

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.