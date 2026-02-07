Spam Call Advice

STATEHOUSE, (WOWO) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is urging you to take the appropriate steps to make sure you don’t fall victim to scam calls.

“My office has led the way in catching and holding responsible these criminal perpetrators, but at the same time, the law can only do so much. You have to use your technology and your common sense. We want to help you take your own actions to avoid becoming a victim,” said Rokita.

Here are several tips Hoosiers can take to protect themselves:

– Don’t answer calls from numbers you don’t recognize.

– If you do answer and realize the caller is unknown to you, do not engage. Instead, hang up immediately. Do not press buttons or speak to the operator, as this confirms your number is active, leading to more calls.

– Register your number on the Do Not Call List at DoNotCall.gov. If your cell phone number is registered on the Do Not Call list, then a telemarketer must refrain from sending solicitations by text as well as calling. (If you’d like to verify your number is already on the Do Not Call list, click here.)

– Spot scams, such as prerecorded calls supposedly from government agencies (IRS, SSA) or requests for payment via gift cards or cryptocurrency.

– Check provider options. Contact your telephone service provider to inquire about advanced call-filtering or blocking services, which can stop many robocalls and robotexts before they ever reach your phones.

– File complaints about robocalls (or “live” violators of the Do Not Call List) with the Indiana attorney general’s office at its website, by calling 1-888-834-9969 or by email at donotcall@atg.in.gov.