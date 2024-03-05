Speaker of the House Mike Johnson to Headline Allen County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine announced today that Congressman Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, will serve as the keynote speaker at the Allen County GOP‘s Lincoln Day Dinner on April 26, 2024. This event continues the tradition of featuring nationally prominent speakers at the party’s semi-annual fundraising dinners.

The dinner will take place at Ceruti’s Summit Park, located at 6601 Innovation Boulevard, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Chairman Shine emphasized the significance of Congressman Johnson’s visit, stating, “Speaker Johnson’s upcoming visit underscores Allen County’s status as the home of the State’s premier Republican Party organization and highlights our reputation for attracting national Republican leaders. Allen County is recognized as the epicenter of Republican strength in Indiana, and we are honored to host a keynote speaker of the caliber of the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.”

Congressman Johnson, elected to the U.S. House on December 10, 2016, by the largest margin of victory in the region in over 50 years, brings significant experience to his role. Before assuming the speakership, he held leadership positions within the House Republican Conference, serving as Vice Chairman and Deputy Whip. He also chaired the Republican Study Committee, the largest caucus of conservatives in Congress, earning recognition as the “intellectual arsenal of conservatism in the House.”

In response to the announcement, Chairman Shine expressed confidence that Speaker Johnson’s message will resonate with the conservative base of the Allen County GOP. Shine noted, “Speaker Johnson has dedicated his career to defending fundamental freedoms and traditional values, which are integral to America’s greatness.”

Shine also extended gratitude to Bill Bean, a prominent GOP fundraiser, for his assistance in securing Speaker Johnson’s appearance. Bean’s reputation as one of the party’s leading supporters played a crucial role in bringing the speaker to Allen County.

The Lincoln Day Dinner will feature a VIP Reception for Speaker Johnson at 5:30 p.m., followed by the dinner at 7:00 p.m., both taking place at Ceruti’s Summit Park. Tickets for the VIP Reception, which includes a photo opportunity, are available for purchase online at allencountygop.com or by calling (260) 745-1970.