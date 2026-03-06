Strawberry Hauler Arrested

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — According to Indiana State Police, a New York man was arrested last Saturday for driving a truck while under the influence, among other changes after a traffic stop in Bartholomew County.

Police say a semi was pulling a trailer with strawberries and drove recklessly on I-65 northbound near Columbus, Indiana. The man also nearly hit a guardrail.

Troopers pulled over 64-year-old Rodney W. Sanford and found suspected marijuana, THC gummies, and prescription medications.

Sanford was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail, and he faces the following charges:

– Operating While Intoxicated (Drugs)

– Operating While Intoxicated-Endangerment

– Possession of Marijuana

– Possession of Legend Drugs

The semi and its cargo of strawberries were impounded by 31 Wrecker Service.