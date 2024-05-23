Student Who Makes Threat Against Manchester Community Schools Leaves Facility, Whereabouts Uknown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –Manchester Community Schools won’t have in-person learning today. Weeks ago a student made a threat against the district, and was placed in a facility outside of North Manchester. Yesterday, Manchester Community Schools Superintendent, Tony Cassel was notified that the student who made the threat left that facility, unauthorized, and hasn’t been found.

Cassel says they have to take that threat seriously again, and despite some finals still taking place in the district, in-person learning had to be cancelled for safety purposes.