May 22, 2024
Indiana News

Flight attendant, Indiana bankers accused of drug trafficking

by Network Indiana0

CHICAGO, Ill. (NETWORK INDIANA) – A flight attendant and two Indiana bankers are accused of being involved in a Chicago drug trafficking operation.

The defendants have been charged with assisting Mexican drug traffickers to move thousands of kilos of cocaine in the U.S., and laundering tens of millions of dollars.

Investigators say Glenis Zapata of Lafayette used her access as a flight attendant to help transport drug money on commercial flights.

Ilenis Zapata and Georgina Banuelos were indicted for helping to launder money.

