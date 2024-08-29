August 29, 2024
Indiana News

Study: Indiana needs additional $1B to maintain local roads

by Network Indiana0
("Beacon" by Mitchell Hainfield, CC BY 2.0)

STATEWIDE (NETWORK INDIANA) — The state of Indiana needs $987 million more dollars to maintain local roads and bridges and has a $2.4 billion shortfall over the next 10 years.

The figures are from the Local Technical Assistance Program, which is a partnership between the state government and Purdue University.

28 percent of roads in the state are in poor condition, and those cost considerably more to fix at between $150,000 and $1.5 million per mile compared to roads in good condition, which cost between $1,000 and $7,500 per mile.

