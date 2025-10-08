Summitville Man Arrested In Major Methamphetamine Bust

SUMMITVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) — A 63-year-old Summitville man was arrested Tuesday following a multi-agency drug investigation that led to the seizure of a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine.

Dennis Keefer was taken into custody on October 7 after members of the J.E.A.N. Team Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence in Summitville. The warrant was the result of an ongoing investigation into suspected methamphetamine dealing in the area.

According to officials, approximately 4 ounces (112 grams) of suspected methamphetamine were recovered from the property, along with packaging materials, suspected drug paraphernalia, and suspected marijuana.

Keefer was transported to the Grant County Jail and is facing two counts of dealing in methamphetamine, both classified as Level 2 felonies under Indiana law.

The J.E.A.N. Team was assisted in the investigation by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, Fairmount Police Department, Marion Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Department, and the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office.

Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing.