Suspect In Custody After Shooting At Georgia High School

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. (WOWO) — Multiple people were injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia.

As reported by our news gathering partners at 21ALIVE, at least 2 people were killed in the shooting, according to several media outlets.

Police have not confirmed those details, but did say that there were casualties.

Dozens of ambulances and officers were on the ground at the school, alongside a medic helicopter.

At least one person was loaded into the helicopter on a stretcher. The helicopter was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, a trauma center in the area.

A source from a hospital in the area said they are receiving patients with gunshot wounds related to the shooting.

A second medic helicopter was later seen arriving at the school.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said he “directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School.”

The FBI and Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene assisting local law enforcement agents.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the school shooting.

The school is on a hard lockdown and students were evacuated.

Barrow County is about 40 miles northeast of Atlanta.