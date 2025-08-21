August 21, 2025
Ohio News

Swanton Post Investigating Serious-Injury Crash On Ohio Turnpike

by David Scheie0

SWANTON, Ind. (WOWO) — The Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a serious-injury crash involving two commercial vehicles that occurred this morning on the Ohio Turnpike.

The crash happened at approximately 6:17 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near milepost 78 in Woodville Township, Sandusky County.

A preliminary investigation found that a Freightliner tractor-trailer, operated by Solomon Demissie-Fayissa, 39, Burtonsville, Md., was traveling slowly in the right lane when it was struck by another Freightliner tractor-trailer, operated by Sukhdeep Singh, 29, Ontario, Canada.

The collision caused Sukhdeep Singh’s vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway, where it caught fire. Witnesses stopped to assist and pulled Singh from the burning semi-truck.

Singh was transported by ambulance to Mercy Health – St. Vincent Medical Center with serious injuries. Demissie-Fayissa was not injured in the crash.

The OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission, Woodville Township Fire Department, Allen-Clay Joint Fire District, Harris-Elmore Fire Department, Sandusky County EMS and Madison Motor Service.

The crash is still under investigation.

Related posts

Arrest made in Sunday Van Wert fire

Heather Starr

Ohio’s mail-in primary tests voting during virus outbreak

AP News

The Fulton County OSU Extension Saw A Big Turnout For Northwest Ohio Corn And Soybean Day At Sauder Village’s Founders Hall

David Scheie

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.