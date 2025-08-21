Swanton Post Investigating Serious-Injury Crash On Ohio Turnpike

SWANTON, Ind. (WOWO) — The Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a serious-injury crash involving two commercial vehicles that occurred this morning on the Ohio Turnpike.

The crash happened at approximately 6:17 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near milepost 78 in Woodville Township, Sandusky County.

A preliminary investigation found that a Freightliner tractor-trailer, operated by Solomon Demissie-Fayissa, 39, Burtonsville, Md., was traveling slowly in the right lane when it was struck by another Freightliner tractor-trailer, operated by Sukhdeep Singh, 29, Ontario, Canada.

The collision caused Sukhdeep Singh’s vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway, where it caught fire. Witnesses stopped to assist and pulled Singh from the burning semi-truck.

Singh was transported by ambulance to Mercy Health – St. Vincent Medical Center with serious injuries. Demissie-Fayissa was not injured in the crash.

The OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission, Woodville Township Fire Department, Allen-Clay Joint Fire District, Harris-Elmore Fire Department, Sandusky County EMS and Madison Motor Service.

The crash is still under investigation.