February 7, 2024
The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Is Gearing Up For The 2024 Fort Wayne Boat Show And Sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Climb aboard as Fort Wayne’s only boat show celebrates its 43rd year.

It kicks off on Thursday and runs through Sunday.

They’re featuring over 60 exhibitors including 20 area marine dealers.

There will be pontoons, speed boats, personal watercraft, and more on display.

Daily giveaways include cups, frisbees, first-aid kits for the boat, and Boat Show sunglasses.

The show times are 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission to the show is $10, children 12 and under are free.

 

www.fortwayneboatshow.com

 

 

