February 7, 2024
Harlan under boil water advisory through Friday

by Derek Decker

HARLAN, Ind. (WOWO) – A boil water advisory is in effect through Friday afternoon for Harlan.

The advisory stems from a water main break on State Road 37, east of School Street near Harlan Community Park.

All residents in the Maysville Regional Water & Sewer District are affected.

The Indiana Department of Health says to avoid drinking the tap water and to wash dishes, fruits and vegetables in boiled water or water that’s been disinfected with bleach. Using your home dishwasher is not recommended.

