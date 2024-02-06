2 seriously injured in Paulding County accident

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – Two people are in serious condition after a car collided with a semi in Paulding County Tuesday morning.

Just after 11 a.m., 35-year-old Jonathon Barnes, from Liepsic, Ohio, was driving his 2020 Honda Fit westbound on U.S. 24 in the left lane as he approached Township Road 143.

55-year-old Todd Maasell, of Defiance, pulled his 2007 Peterbilt semi towing swine feed from Township Road 143 into the left lane of U.S. 24 and Barnes’ vehicle struck the semi in the rear.

Barnes and an 8-year-old passenger were airlifted with serious injuries to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.

The two occupants of the semi weren’t injured.

The crash remains under investigation.