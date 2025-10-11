The Weekender

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – I am truly convinced my refusal to drink iced coffee and put on shorts is the reason for the break in the weather. It finally feels like fall in the Fort, and I am overjoyed. I have not left my Ugg boots and flannel all week. Fort Wayne definitely had the weather in mind when creating the itinerary this week, so let’s get right to it.

The Renaissance era is returning to downtown Roanoke, this time with modern-day health care, the 18th A Renaissance in Roanoke Juried Art Show and Handcraft Marketplace takes place on Saturday, October 11 from 10AM – 4PM. Located on Main Street in downtown Roanoke, the event features local and regional artists and crafters, a Plein Air paint out competition, a boutique farmer’s market, children’s activities, art demonstrations, live musical entertainment, student exhibitions, and culinary delights. The show attracts thousands of new and returning visitors to Roanoke each year to enjoy original arts and crafts as well as the eateries, galleries, and shops around town. Presented by Waterfield Enterprises, A Renaissance in Roanoke is free of charge and family friendly.

Experience the epic music of Star Wars like never before! The Fort Wayne Philharmonic brings John Williams’ legendary score to life alongside other thrilling galactic masterpieces. From the iconic Imperial March to sweeping space odysseys, this interstellar concert will transport you to a galaxy far, far away. Feel the force of live symphonic music in an unforgettable night of adventure and excitement!