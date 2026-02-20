The Weekender

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – We’re back for another week and fortunately a lot going on this weekend is sponsored by or brought to you by Federated Media. More importantly this weekend is my birthday weekend (yes I get a weekend. Yes I am THAT person) so my weekend is filled, and unfortunately I can’t bring you all along so I have to give other options.

Let’s get right into it!

A Fort Wayne classic and 97.3 WMEE staple returns this weekend. The Family Festival will be held at the Memorial Coliseum February 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. The event is free for all ages and will feature the following.

$1,000 prize for the Diaper Dash Winner

Magicians + Animal show

Princesses, Mascots & More!

Be one of the first 200 people through the doors and you’ll receive an envelope with up to $500 cash and prizes.

Take home a free growth chart, courtesy of College Choice 529.

Live animals on-site to pet and enjoy bounce houses!

The Salon Professional Academy will be doing hair tinsel, nail art and mini make up applications!

Find great deals on kids’ fashion, thanks to Once Upon a Child Fort Wayne.

Capture a memory with a professional photo at the Photographs by Hand booth.

Grab a map and be sure to visit all the vendor booths