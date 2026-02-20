The Weekender

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – We’re back for another week and fortunately a lot going on this weekend is sponsored by or brought to you by Federated Media. More importantly this weekend is my birthday weekend (yes I get a weekend. Yes I am THAT person) so my weekend is filled, and unfortunately I can’t bring you all along so I have to give other options.
Let’s get right into it!
A Fort Wayne classic and 97.3 WMEE staple returns this weekend. The Family Festival will be held at the Memorial Coliseum February 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. The event is free for all ages and will feature the following.
- $1,000 prize for the Diaper Dash Winner
- Magicians + Animal show
- Princesses, Mascots & More!
- Be one of the first 200 people through the doors and you’ll receive an envelope with up to $500 cash and prizes.
- Take home a free growth chart, courtesy of College Choice 529.
- Live animals on-site to pet and enjoy bounce houses!
- The Salon Professional Academy will be doing hair tinsel, nail art and mini make up applications!
- Find great deals on kids’ fashion, thanks to Once Upon a Child Fort Wayne.
- Capture a memory with a professional photo at the Photographs by Hand booth.
- Grab a map and be sure to visit all the vendor booths
- Also on Saturday, an event I am personally VERY excited for but sadly not attending, THREE DAYS GRACE IS COMING TO FORT WAYNE!! Sorry to yell but like c’mon who’s not excited?? We gave away tickets on our sister station 98.9 The Bear and if you’re going have the time of your life for me please!
- Step back through the decades on Saturday with the Embassy Theatre’s annual Down The Line event! Originally established to provide a meaningful stage for local musicians, this year’s celebration features five incredible bands, each paying tribute to a different era of music.
On Saturday, February 21 at 7 PM, enjoy performances from:
• The Trainhoppers (60s)
• We Are Checkmark (70s)
• Kaitlyn Schmit & Friends (80s)
• Neighborhood Strays (90s)
• Tuesday Atlas (2000s)
Down The Line promises an unforgettable night of music spanning five decades, all on the historic Embassy stage. I went to this event last year when it was all rock themed and it was not an event you’ll want to miss!
Get out and have fun this weekend, our warming trend may have ended but summer is a mindset.
Have fun, be safe! See you next week!