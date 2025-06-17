Theft Charges Filed on Indiana State Trooper

St. Joseph County (WOWO)

An Indiana State Trooper faces charges of theft, obstruction of justice, and fraud after a lengthy investigation.

Investigations began in mid-October 2024 within the Indiana State Police. The investigation dove into an allegation of theft against Andrew G. Kocsis, 39, when the department was contacted by an alleged victim of the theft. Kocsis has been an Indiana State Trooper since 2008 and most recently was assigned to the agency’s General Headquarters in Indianapolis.

Special Prosecutor James D. Luttrull, from Marion, IN, was assigned to this case. On June 16, 2025, charges were filed in St. Joseph County Superior Court. Probable cause was found for charges of Theft, a Level 6 Felony, Obstruction of Justice, a Level 6 Felony, and Fraud, A Class A Misdemeanor. Kocsis has been given the initial court date of July 8, 2025.

Kocsis has been placed on administrative leave without pay until the conclusion of the criminal proceedings and an internal investigation.

*All suspects are presumed innocent un til proven guilty in a court of law.