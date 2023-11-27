Three dead in Paulding fire

PAULDING, Ohio (WOWO) – Three people are dead after a blaze destroyed a mobile home in Paulding on Thanksgiving Day.

The Paulding Progress reports that around 7:30 Thursday morning, Paulding County firefighters arrived to find a mobile home on Main St. fully engulfed in flames.

The bodies of the three victims were transported to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for autopsies and identification.

The fire also claimed the lives of three dogs.

The mobile home was declared a total loss and two neighboring mobile homes sustained significant damage.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.