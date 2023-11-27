Stolen vehicle recovered, suspect arrested in Antwerp

ANTWERP, Ohio (WOWO) – A man was arrested in Antwerp Monday morning after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Michigan.

On Sunday evening, just after 8:30, a deputy sheriff observed the vehicle and attempted to stop it on Kroos Drive. The driver fled after the deputy ordered him to stop.

The driver then crashed the stolen vehicle into some landscaping, coming to rest at the front porch of a private residence on East Canal Street. The vehicle suffered disabling damage as a result of the crash.

The suspect fled the scene and a search ensured for a few hours.

At 8 a.m. on Monday, a resident on East Canal Street, near last night’s crash site, called 9-1-1 reporting a strange male was on her porch. The caller indicated the man said he was cold and lost. The Antwerp Police Department responded to the residence and identified the man as the driver who fled from the stolen vehicle last night.

31-year-old Ramon Nadeau from Keego Harbor, Michigan has been charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of police officer and receiving stolen property. Nadeau should be arraigned in Paulding County Municipal Court on Wednesday.