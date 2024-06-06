St. Joe woman critically injured in DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman was critically injured in a crash in DeKalb County early Thursday morning.

Just before 3:30 a.m., 19-year-old Dayton Goodman, of Kendallville, attempted a U-turn in her 2009 Chevrolet Malibu on State Road 8 near State Road 1 when it left the roadway and became stuck in a ditch.

Ethan Farnsworth, 22, struck Goodman’s car with his 1998 Ford F-150. He sustained minor scratches to his face.

22-year-old Tara Lee, a passenger in Goodman’s vehicle, was thrown 50 feet from the car into the roadway. She suffered a broken leg, a broken hip, a traumatic head injury, facial lacerations and possible internal bleeding and was air lifted to a local hospital. Lee remains in critical condition.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the accident.