April 23, 2024
TinCaps Rained Out Tuesday, Doubleheader Set for Wednesday

by Josh Williams0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Tuesday night’s game at Parkview Field between the Midwest League East Division-leading TinCaps and the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate) was postponed by rain. 

Fans who had tickets to Tuesday’s game may redeem them for a future game at Parkview Field during the 2024 season. Click here for the team’s schedule. Tickets must be exchanged at the Parkview Field Ticket Office for seats of equal or lesser value, with the ability to upgrade, based on availability. There are no full or partial refunds. Click here for more information on the team’s frequently asked questions about weather-related situations.

Looking ahead, the series is now scheduled to start Wednesday with a doubleheader beginning at 5:35pm. That’s an hour earlier than the original schedule. Gates will open for fans at 5:05pm

Tickets Wednesday are good for both games. The games are scheduled for seven innings (rather than nine) with a 30-minute intermission between. 

Next Games: Wednesday, April 24 vs. Great Lakes (5:35pm)

  • TinCaps Game 1 Probable Starter: LHP Jagger Haynes (No. 24 Padres prospect)
  • TinCaps Game 2 Probable Starter: RHP Enmanuel Pinales
  • Loons Game 1 Probable Starter: RHP Jerming Rosario
  • Loons Game 2 Probable Starter: LHP Jackson Ferris (No. 7 Dodgers prospect)

Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

