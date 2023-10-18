Truck Driver Arrested After I-69 Road Rage Incident

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A truck driver from Nebraska is facing charges after hitting two vehicles during a road rage incident on I-69.

According to court documents the incident happened Monday, around 3:00 p.m., when a woman called police, saying that her van was hit by a semi on northbound I-69.

The woman pulled off at the 309 exit at Goshen Road to call police, but the driver of the truck, 38-year-old David Nabity, drove off.

Court fillings say the woman was driving alongside Nabity when he threw something at the truck in front of her.

He then swerved toward the truck, hitting the side of her van and shattering her passanger side window and mirror in the process.

Police later found Nabity driving south on Lima Road and arrested him on charges of criminal recklessness, leaving the scene of an accident and criminal mischief.