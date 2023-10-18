Wells Street Closure Shifting Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Wells Street closure will be shifted to between Lima Road and Louisedale Drive, starting Thursday.

There will be a marked detour using Lima Road and Fernhill Avenue.

According to a release from the city, this closure is part of a multi-month AEP underground powerline project along Wells Street, Fernhill Avenue, and Lima Road.

Weather permitting, this phase of work should be completed around Thanksgiving.

Robert Henry Corporation crews will also be responsible for the placement and maintenance of all construction signs and barricades in the work zone.