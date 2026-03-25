Trump Declares Success Against Iran, Says Deal Is Within Reach After Military Losses

(FOX NEWS) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday declared success against Iran, asserting that the country’s military infrastructure and leadership have been dismantled, as reports indicate ongoing talks between Washington and Tehran.

“We’re having, by the way, a tremendous success, as you know, and Iran, no navy left. They have no air force left. They have no anti-aircraft equipment left, no radar left, no leaders left. The leaders are all gone,” Trump said.

Trump also indicated that communication channels remain unclear but insisted progress is being made behind the scenes.

“Nobody knows who to talk to. But we’re actually talking to the right people, and they want to make a deal so badly. You have no idea how badly they want to make a deal. And we’ll see what happens,” he said.

The president also took time to praise Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and senior military officials for their role in what he described as a successful effort.

“The job he is doing is really incredible. You and the general and all of the other generals and colonels and captains and majors and everybody else,” Trump told reporters at The Oval Office.

Trump also said Iranian leadership had sent a “significant” gift that was worth a “tremendous amount of money,” before stating that the gift was connected to the Strait of Hormuz.