Trump Rips ‘Useless’ NATO After Strait Of Hormuz Reopening

(WOWO) — President Donald Trump slammed NATO as being “useless” on Friday following the announced reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

“Now that the Hormuz Strait situation is over, I received a call from NATO asking if we would need some help. I TOLD THEM TO STAY AWAY, UNLESS THEY JUST WANT TO LOAD UP THEIR SHIPS WITH OIL. They were useless when needed, a Paper Tiger!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

A short while ago, Trump said “the Strait of Hormuz is completely open and ready for business and full passage, but the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran, only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete.”