Trump Says Gas Prices Will Come ‘Tumbling Down’ When Iran War Ends

(FOX NEWS) — President Donald Trump said Friday that when the war with Iran ends, gas and oil prices are going to come “tumbling down.”

“Now, gasoline is high. Other prices are way down, but gasoline is high. But when this is over, you’ll have a world without a nuclear weapon with Iran,” Trump continued.

“If you allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon, the world would be in great jeopardy. So it’s not going to happen. As soon as the war ends, the gasoline prices will come down,” he also said.

“When the war ends, gasoline prices are going to tumble because there is so much right now on the scene, already loaded into tankers, tankers that can’t escape” the Strait of Hormuz, Trump added.