April 22, 2026
Fox National

Trump’s Extended Ceasefire With Iran Will Only Last 3-5 days, White House Official Says

by Fox News0
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(FOX NEWS) — President Donald Trump’s extension of the ceasefire with Iran will last only for three to five days, a White House official confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday.

Trump announced the extension as the original ceasefire was set to expire Tuesday night. He said the U.S. would give Tehran more time to present a “unified proposal” under which peace talks could resume in Pakistan.

If the ceasefire ends without a deal, Trump has vowed to eliminate Iran’s energy and transportation infrastructure.

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