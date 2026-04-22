Trump’s Extended Ceasefire With Iran Will Only Last 3-5 days, White House Official Says

(FOX NEWS) — President Donald Trump’s extension of the ceasefire with Iran will last only for three to five days, a White House official confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday.

Trump announced the extension as the original ceasefire was set to expire Tuesday night. He said the U.S. would give Tehran more time to present a “unified proposal” under which peace talks could resume in Pakistan.

If the ceasefire ends without a deal, Trump has vowed to eliminate Iran’s energy and transportation infrastructure.