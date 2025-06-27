Two Dead following Mid-Thursday Shooting

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO): Two people are dead after a shooting south of Weisser Park in southeast Fort Wayne, and police are searching for the suspect.

The incident began with a Thursday morning altercation between a man and a woman at a beauty shop near the scene in the 1000 block of Hamilton Avenue. The woman got into a car at about noon and attempted to leave, and the man opened fire. She crashed into a house about a block away and died from her wounds at the scene. The male shooter became a victim when another man allegedly shot him to death.

Police are now searching for 29 year old Shan Lindell Ford Junior, saying they’ve identified him as the man who allegedly shot the male victim. Ford is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department, Crime Stoppers or use the P-3 App.