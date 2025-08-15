U.S. 30 Construction Slows Due To Funding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Rising costs and flat funding could slow plans to turn U.S. 30 into a limited-access freeway, Governor Mike Braun says.

Braun said no solution has broad support, adding that Indiana’s gas tax won’t cover construction costs.

He rejected tolling U.S. 30, noting only I-70 in central Indiana might be tolled. Frequent stops along U.S. 30 have long caused safety issues and slowed transport.

Steel Dynamics, with a plant near the Allen/Whitley county line, has pledged up to $25 million and some land to support improvements.

Braun said public-private partnerships could help move the project forward.