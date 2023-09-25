UAW Strike Effects Already Felt In Hoosier State

MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO): The United Auto Workers strike against the Big Three automakers is now in its second week, and the impact is already been felt across Indiana.

Officials at Stellantis announced last week that they would be laying off 300 workers in Kokomo as a result of the strike. Mike Hicks, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State University, tells Inside Indiana Business that if the strike continues, the effects will be felt by more than just the union autoworkers.

“I think the potential statewide is for more like 60,000 workers, and then follow on jobs if you’re running a bar restaurant, outside a union shop that that’s going to affect you as well,” Hicks said. “So, we’re not feeling it yet, but I think as this progresses into week, four or five, six, if it does, I think you’ll start feeling some real pain in those places.”

On Friday, the UAW announced it had expanded the strike to nearly 40 General Motors and Stellantis parts distribution centers in 20 states, though Indiana was not among them.