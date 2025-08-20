August 19, 2025
Local NewsNational News

UPF Are Bad For Health

by David Scheie0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The study, published in the journal “Nature Medicine” revealed that adults who cut out ultra-processed foods lost nearly twice as much weight over two months than those who didn’t.

UFP’s include microwave meals as well as soda and pre-packaged cookies and are foods that experts say have been so heavily modified in factories that they’re actually chemically changed.

Some are even marketed as healthy foods.

If you’re wanting to lose weight a high protein, high fiber whole foods diet that includes healthy carbohydrates is recommended.

Related posts

Group of Armed Gunmen Hold Up Credit Union in Antwerp, Ohio

Kayla Blakeslee

US Economy adds 250,000 jobs in October 2018

Darrin Wright

Judge Wendy Davis to resign, run for Congress

Caleb Hatch

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.