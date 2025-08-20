UPF Are Bad For Health

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The study, published in the journal “Nature Medicine” revealed that adults who cut out ultra-processed foods lost nearly twice as much weight over two months than those who didn’t.

UFP’s include microwave meals as well as soda and pre-packaged cookies and are foods that experts say have been so heavily modified in factories that they’re actually chemically changed.

Some are even marketed as healthy foods.

If you’re wanting to lose weight a high protein, high fiber whole foods diet that includes healthy carbohydrates is recommended.