Wabash Man Arrested After 3 Month Investigation

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – Investigators with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) initiated a criminal investigation in May 2025, following a request from the Wabash County Probation Office.

Following the investigation, the Wabash County Prosecutor’s Office requested an arrest warrant for Caleb Walker, 24, of Wabash, IN. Consequently, the Wabash Circuit Court granted the arrest warrant.

On Friday, August 1, 2025, members of the Indiana State Police ICAC Task Force, the Indiana State Police Peru Post, and the Wabash County Probation Office served the arrest warrant at Walker’s residence. Walker was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Wabash County Jail.

Arrested and Preliminary Charges:

* Caleb Walker, 24, of Wabash, IN

Possession of Child Pornography-aggravating factor found in I.C. 35-42-4-4(e)(1) – Level 5 Felony, IC 35-42-4-4(d)(1)

The Indiana ICAC is a multiagency task force led by the Indiana State Police that investigates and prosecutes persons who use the internet to sexually exploit or entice children. Each year, Indiana ICAC investigators evaluate thousands of tips, investigate hundreds of cases, and rescue dozens of children from ongoing sexual abuse. The Indiana ICAC Task Force encourages Hoosiers to report online exploitation, solicitation, and enticement-type crimes against children to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The NCMEC website can be accessed through the ICAC Task Force website. To report a crime with your child as a victim involving the internet or other electronic means, please contact your local Indiana law enforcement agency. To learn more about the efforts of the Indiana ICAC, visit https://internetcrimesagainstkids.com.

ICAC Taskforce Investigators were assisted in this Investigation by the Indiana State Police Peru Post, the Wabash County Probation Office, and the Wabash County Prosecutor’s Office.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.