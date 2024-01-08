Winter Weather Advisory in effect for early Tuesday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Allen County which is in effect early Tuesday morning, Jan. 9, from 1 a.m. until 7 a.m.

NWS has issued a statement on tomorrow’s winter weather.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for increasing concerns of travel impacts as a period of moderate to locally heavy snow occurs late Monday night and may persist for many areas into the Tuesday morning commute.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Gusty east to southeasterly winds up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling.

This winter storm brings heavy snow starting after midnight tonight, turning into a wintry mix, then rain later tomorrow morning.