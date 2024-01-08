Winter Weather Advisory in effect for early Tuesday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Allen County which is in effect early Tuesday morning, Jan. 9, from 1 a.m. until 7 a.m.
NWS has issued a statement on tomorrow’s winter weather.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for increasing concerns of travel impacts as a period of moderate to locally heavy snow occurs late Monday night and may persist for many areas into the Tuesday morning commute.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Gusty east to southeasterly winds up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling.
This winter storm brings heavy snow starting after midnight tonight, turning into a wintry mix, then rain later tomorrow morning.
The morning commute tomorrow will be rough, so make sure to give yourself extra time on the roads.
With temperatures warming close to 40, we’ll continue to see rain throughout the entire day, lasting into Tuesday night.
We’ll switch back to snow early Wednesday morning with snow showers likely the first half of Wednesday.