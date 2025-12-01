WOWO Exclusive – Bob Morris on Redistricting Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — As the Indiana House takes up the state’s congressional redistricting plan, Representative Bob Morris said the chamber is committed to redrawing the nine congressional maps “to the best of our ability.”

Morris emphasized the importance of completing the process in line with other states currently adjusting congressional boundaries. “We’re not the only state doing it. There’s a number of other states that have gone back into session to make sure the congressional maps are drawn accordingly,” he said.

The House has shown strong support for the current proposal, while the Senate has expressed more caution. “We go in today, and the Senate will be down at the Capitol as well as they sort through a few things,” Morris said. He added that discussions between House and Senate leaders are ongoing, and he remains optimistic about collaboration: “Governor Brown’s been working overtime meeting with senators just to bring them along so we can get this done and get back home for Christmas.”

Morris also encouraged public engagement in the process. “Please contact your state senators and your state representatives to let them know your opinion. We carry your vote to the state capitol,” he said.

The House plans to remain in session throughout the week as the redistricting plan progresses toward a Senate vote. Morris described the upcoming hearings as open to the public. “I think you need to get your popcorn, peanuts, pretzels and chips. I think all of the hearings will be public. You can tune into your TV to watch it,” he said.

The redistricting plan, once passed, will determine Indiana’s congressional map for the coming decade, shaping political representation across the state.