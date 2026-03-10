WOWO EXCLUSIVE – Rep Bob Morris talks Hoosier Energy with Kayla

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — As demand for electricity continues to grow alongside the expansion of data centers and artificial intelligence infrastructure, Indiana lawmakers are increasingly discussing the potential role of small modular nuclear reactors as part of the state’s long-term energy strategy.

The technology, often referred to as “mini nuclear plants,” was the focus of a recent conversation on Fort Wayne’s Morning News with Kayla Blakeslee, where State Representative Bob Morris discussed how the reactors differ from traditional nuclear facilities and why the concept is drawing attention from policymakers and utilities across the state.

Supporters say the reactors could help supply large amounts of reliable electricity needed to support major economic development projects, including energy-intensive data centers tied to cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

Smaller reactors, different design

Morris said the most obvious difference between small modular reactors, commonly known as SMRs, and conventional nuclear plants is their physical size and potential placement.

“The biggest thing is the size,” Morris said during the interview. “You can put one of these small reactors in spots a lot easier than the typical ones.”

Traditional nuclear power facilities typically generate electricity at a much larger scale and require extensive infrastructure and siting considerations. Morris pointed to the Donald C. Cook Nuclear Power Plant along Lake Michigan as an example of the type of large-scale nuclear facility that has historically powered parts of northeast Indiana.

“That’s a big, massive power plant right on Lake Michigan,” Morris said. “That’s where Fort Wayne primarily pulls its energy and it supplies energy a little south as well.”

The plant is operated by American Electric Power, one of the region’s major electricity providers.

Energy demand driving discussion

Morris said the increasing demand for electricity across Indiana is prompting lawmakers and energy companies to examine multiple sources of power generation, including nuclear.

“Really the biggest reason is just the business that’s coming to Indiana,” Morris said. “There’s a lot of demand for electricity, and people want to move to the Hoosier State from around the country.”

He said large industrial facilities and technology operations require significant amounts of electricity to operate. Data centers in particular can consume power equivalent to that used by entire residential communities.

To illustrate the scale, Morris referenced the energy requirements of a major technology project planned for Fort Wayne.

“The Google facility that’s being built here in Fort Wayne — the equivalency is about 200,000 homes,” Morris said. “Just to put that into perspective for listeners, that’s the energy demand that facility needs.”

Companies such as Google operate large data centers that support cloud computing and artificial intelligence applications, both of which rely heavily on continuous electrical power.

Industrial operations also contribute to the demand. Morris cited projects involving Steel Dynamics in northeast Indiana as additional examples of energy-intensive manufacturing.

Transition from coal power

Indiana utilities have gradually been retiring coal-fired power plants in recent years, part of a broader national shift in energy production. Morris said that transition has contributed to the need for new power sources capable of producing consistent electricity.

“We retire the coal-powered facilities, and that’s been taking years to do that,” Morris said.

He noted that American Electric Power still operates coal-powered generation in southern Indiana, but said future planning must consider a growing electricity demand across the state.

Energy providers regularly brief state lawmakers on projected demand and the infrastructure required to maintain reliable service.

“It’s a monumental feat what the men and women do to keep the electricity going for homes in the Hoosier State,” Morris said, referring to utility crews who restore service during storms and outages.

Construction timeline

Although small modular reactors are being explored by utilities and government agencies nationwide, Morris said the technology would take several years to deploy in Indiana if approved.

“You’re probably going to see some of these small nuclear reactors popping up here in the next five to seven years,” Morris said. “That’s roughly how far out we are just to get them built and constructed.”

Before any project moves forward, developers must secure federal approvals, meet safety regulations, and complete extensive planning and construction work.

Safety concerns and modern technology

Public reaction to nuclear power often includes questions about safety. Morris said modern reactor designs incorporate lessons learned from decades of nuclear power development.

“A lot more efficient,” Morris said when asked about the difference between modern reactors and older technology. “You have to fuel them every year and a half to two years, and just the safety precautions we’ve learned — how to contain harmful substances.”

He said modern reactor systems are designed to improve reliability and efficiency compared to older facilities.

Long-term energy outlook

Looking ahead, Morris said he expects nuclear power — particularly smaller reactors — to become a regular component of Indiana’s energy portfolio.

“100 percent,” Morris said when asked if small modular reactors will be part of the state’s future. “They’re a lot more efficient than any other source to produce electricity and the reliability.”

For now, Indiana lawmakers, utilities, and regulators continue to evaluate how nuclear technology could fit into the state’s long-term power grid planning.

As energy demand increases and new industries expand into the region, discussions around nuclear power are likely to remain part of Indiana’s broader strategy for meeting future electricity needs.