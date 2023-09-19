Youth Sports Complex Plans Made In New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): Officials in New Haven hope a proposed youth sports complex will serve as an economic driver for the city.

The city is partnering with Noblesville-based Card & Associates to build the 45-acre complex, to be known as Fields of Grace, which will include a 140,000-square-foot fieldhouse, as well as eight outdoor multi-use fields that will have a heavy focus on baseball and softball.

In an interview with Inside INdiana Business, Card & Associates CEO Andy Card said the venue would bring in new visitors to New Haven, generating business the city doesn’t see today.

A specific groundbreaking date has not been set, but Card said he’d like to see the complex open by the end of 2024.