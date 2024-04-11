The Fort Wayne Police Department Has Announced The Funeral Procession Route For Mayor Tom Henry

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Mass will be held on Friday, April 12th at 10:00 a.m.
The procession will start around 11:30 on Calhoun Street and end at Lake Avenue.
The FWPD says that they will have most of the major intersections manned.
Mayors Funeral Procession
- Calhoun North to Superior
- Superior West to Wells
- Wells North to 4th Street (FWFD Trucks at the Memorial)
- 4th Street East to Clinton
- Clinton South over MLK Bridge and past Citizens Square to Wayne Street
- Wayne Street East to Lafayette
- Lafayette North over Veterans Bridge to Spy Run
- Spy Run North to State
- State East to Hobson
- Hobson South to Lake
- Lake to the Cemetery