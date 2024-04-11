April 11, 2024
The Fort Wayne Police Department Has Announced The Funeral Procession Route For Mayor Tom Henry

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Mass will be held on Friday, April 12th at 10:00 a.m.

The procession will start around 11:30 on Calhoun Street and end at Lake Avenue.

The FWPD says that they will have most of the major intersections manned.

 

Mayors Funeral Procession

  • Calhoun North to Superior
  • Superior West to Wells
  • Wells North to 4th Street (FWFD Trucks at the Memorial)
  • 4th Street East to Clinton
  • Clinton South over MLK Bridge and past Citizens Square to Wayne Street
  • Wayne Street East to Lafayette
  • Lafayette North over Veterans Bridge to Spy Run
  • Spy Run North to State
  • State East to Hobson
  • Hobson South to Lake
  • Lake to the Cemetery

