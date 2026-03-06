100+ Indiana School Districts Taking Legal Action Against Social Media Companies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — More than 100 school districts across Indiana have joined legal action against several social media companies, alleging the platforms contribute to addictive behavior among students and disrupt learning environments.

According to court filings and WTHR, the lawsuit claims social media platforms are designed in ways that encourage excessive use among young people, leading to classroom distractions and broader effects on students’ mental health and well-being.

The litigation is being coordinated by the Missouri-based law firm Wagstaff & Cartmell, LLP, which represents more than 2,000 school districts nationwide pursuing similar claims.

“We are not saying that social media is bad,” said Dr. Jeff Butts, executive director of the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents. “It certainly has a place.”

Butts said he uses social media personally but has observed its effects on students in schools.

“The way they think, the way they feel about their bodies, the way they think human interaction should occur,” Butts said.

The lawsuits seek damages and jury trials, with districts arguing that social media companies should be held responsible for the impact their platforms have on students.

Attorneys with Wagstaff & Cartmell say the case is not a class-action lawsuit, meaning each school district is participating as an individual plaintiff.

A spokesperson for the firm said districts are not responsible for legal costs if the case is unsuccessful.

If districts receive compensation, Butts said the goal would be to direct funds toward expanding mental health resources and support services for students.