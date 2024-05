FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) —All you can eat food, beer and wine, along with a commemorative 1380 The Fan and TinCaps Aluminum Cup for the first 100 to get their tickets! The event will be May 23 at 7:05, but the food gets served just after 6:30PM.

Tickets are $40 and you can order them by following the link, here! The deadline to get your tickets is May 20th at 5PM.

You can purchase your tickets here.