Honoring National Police Week: United States Attorney Commends Law Enforcement Sacrifice

HAMMOND, Ind. (WOWO) — As the nation gears up to observe National Police Week from Sunday, May 12 through Saturday, May 18, 2024, United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson extends his heartfelt tribute to the unwavering dedication and sacrifice of federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement officers.

Dating back to 1962 when President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week surrounding it as Police Week, this annual commemoration stands as a solemn recognition of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Each year, tens of thousands of law enforcement officers from across the globe gather in Washington, D.C. to participate in a series of planned events honoring their fallen comrades. This occasion serves as a reminder of the risks and challenges faced by those in uniform.

According to preliminary data analyzed by the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Fund (NLEOMF), the year 2023 witnessed a notable decrease in line-of-duty deaths, with approximately 136 officers losing their lives nationwide. This figure marks a significant decline of about 39% from the previous year’s count of 224 officers killed in 2022. Notably, this decrease borders various categories, including a notable reduction in Covid-19 related deaths. Among the fallen officers, 47 tragically succumbed to gunfire.

United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson expressed his gratitude, saying “I am grateful for the unwavering commitment of law enforcement officials who put their lives on the line each day to safeguard our communities. Their selfless acts of bravery and dedication warrant our utmost respect and admiration. It is incumbent upon us to honor the memory of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to others.”

Indiana mourns the loss of seven law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty in 2023. Seven other officers from the state, who made the ultimate sacrifice in previous years, will also be commemorated during this year’s ceremony.

The names of these fallen heroes have been etched onto the revered walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, with their legacy solemnly honored during the Candlelight Vigil scheduled for Monday, May 13, 2024, in Washington, D.C. The Memorial stands as a symbol of remembrance, bearing the names of 24,067 brave souls who paid the ultimate price in service to their communities.