15-Year-Old Arrested After 2 People Killed

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — A 15-year-old is in custody after a shooting that killed two people and injured another. The family of one victim is urging youth in Indianapolis to put down their guns.

Sean Cox, 18, and Emmanuel Stone, 14, were killed. The teen suspect has not been named.

One sister said, “He wasn’t the type to carry guns. I want everyone to understand our pain.” Another added, “Minors shouldn’t have access to guns.”

Rev. Charles Harrison of the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition spoke out against youth violence, calling it “heartbreaking.”

“Once again, it’s senseless youth violence in the city. It’s just troubling that we have young people who are losing their lives over the kinds of things that are leading to these shootings. It’s just troubling,” Harrison said.

The 15-year-old suspect has not been charged as an adult. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will decide whether to file formal charges.

“These young people are using these guns sometimes in disputes and criminal activity, and then you have a lot of young people with guns for protection against other youth that have guns. I just felt heartbroken again,” he added.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Bradley Hinshaw at 317-327-3475.