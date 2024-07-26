Trustees meet to discuss new fire station on Bass Road

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A new fire station might go up in western Allen county.

As the city of Fort Wayne continues to sprawl west, the West Central Fire District Board of Trustees met to discuss a new fire station that would be located on Bass Road.

With a hefty price tag of $9 million, not everyone is on board with this idea as this fire station would be located within a close proximity to the Arcola Volunteer Fire Department Station at 11329 Railroad Street.

There will be another meeting on the public private partnership proposal next Thrusday.