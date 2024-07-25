THE RABBITS ARE DYING IN TIP. COUNTY

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources confirmed cases of tularemia, also known as rabbit fever, in Tippecanoe County on Thursday.

They say that 20 rabbits that they suspect may have come in contact with the disease were found dead in the area recently.

Tularemia is a disease that most commonly affects rabbits and rodents but can be transmitted to domestic animals and humans as well.

It is typically transmitted through tick or deerfly bites, direct contact with the infected animals, or exposure to contaminated water/air.

Signs of tularemia in rabbits include lethargy, incoordination, staggering gaits, and spasms.

Wildlife that contract Tularemia often die within 2 to 10 days.

The U.S. Centers Of Disease Control and Prevention says that Tularemia can be potentially serious in humans.

However, infections are not contagious in humans and can often be treated with antibiotics.

The IDNR says that as of now no human or domestic animal has reported a case in the most recent outbreak.