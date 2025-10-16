Public Safety Drives Fort Wayne’s 2026 Budget Debate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Public safety took center stage Tuesday as Fort Wayne City Council members reviewed most of the city’s proposed 2026 budget, with fire and police leaders outlining their priorities — and the tough decisions ahead.

Fire Chief Eric Lahey told council members that public safety makes up 66% of the city’s overall budget and that payroll accounts for 90% of his department’s spending. To help balance costs, the fire department cut its original request from $67 million to $61 million and made a significant adjustment: delaying the construction of a new Station 5 in Waynedale.

Lahey also warned of growing fiscal pressure in the years ahead, pointing to Indiana’s property tax caps as a major challenge for sustaining public safety funding.

“Tax caps continue to tighten our margins,” Lahey said. “It’s going to get more difficult to do more with less.”

Meanwhile, Police Chief Scott Caudill struck a more optimistic tone, noting that major crime is down 14%. Despite tightening budgets, Caudill said 2026 police operations will remain steady, with no major cuts expected.

“We’re focused on maintaining service levels and keeping Fort Wayne safe,” Caudill said.

The full 2026 city budget is expected to be finalized later this fall. Council members will continue reviewing department-level spending and public input before a final vote.