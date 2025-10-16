Indiana Massage Parlors Raided in Trafficking Probe

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WOWO) A coordinated law enforcement operation has resulted in the arrest of three individuals on felony charges connected to an ongoing human trafficking investigation in Indiana. The arrests follow a 14-month probe into massage parlors being used as fronts for prostitution.

On October 15, officers from the Indiana State Police Peru Post, Indiana State Police Indianapolis Post, Kokomo Police Department, Battle Ground Police Department, Howard County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Homeland Security executed multiple search and arrest warrants at several business locations and residences.

The businesses targeted in the raids were located in Kokomo and Indianapolis, with residences searched in Noblesville and Carmel. These included:

Sun Spa, 608 E. Markland Avenue, Kokomo

Dahlia Spa, 2717 E. 56th Street, Indianapolis

Sunflower Spa, 5320 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis

16264 Red Clover Lane, Noblesville

320 Uxbridge Lane, Carmel

Authorities say the investigation uncovered that these massage parlors were operated as fronts to facilitate prostitution. The Howard County Superior Court II issued felony arrest warrants for two Noblesville residents, Yanyan Zhao, 35, and Xingchen Li, 36.

Both Zhao and Li were taken into custody without incident during the search operations and were remanded to the Howard County Jail. A third individual, 56-year-old Hui Li, was also arrested on related felony charges at one of the residences and is currently held at the same facility.

Charges filed against Zhao and Li include corrupt business influence and promoting prostitution, both Level 5 felonies. Hui Li faces a Level 5 felony charge of corrupt business influence.

During the operation, law enforcement successfully recovered one adult victim, who has since been provided with support services and shelter through cooperation between the Department of Homeland Security, the Indiana Trafficking Victims Assistance Program, and the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not released additional information at this time.

Anyone with further information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police Peru Post at 765-473-6666.

About the Investigation

This extensive investigation involved collaboration across multiple agencies, including the Indiana State Police, local police departments, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, state fusion centers, and federal partners. Their joint efforts highlight a growing commitment to combat human trafficking and related crimes within the state.

Legal Disclaimer

All individuals mentioned are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.