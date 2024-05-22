2 hurt in morning shooting on city’s southeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man and a child were hurt and a suspect is in custody after a shooting Wednesday morning on Fort Wayne’s southeast side.

FWPD responded to 1900 Chartwell Dr. just before 7:15 a.m.

Initial reports stipulated that an adult male and a juvenile were shot and that the suspect was still on scene. Upon arrival officers located the adult male victim outside, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers moved him to safety, rendered aid, until TRAA made the scene to transport him to a local hospital in non-life threatening condition.

There were reports of a child that had been shot and was possibly still in an apartment. Officers cleared the apartment that the victim lived in and did not locate an injured child.

Officers loud hailed over the PA system for the occupants of the adjacent apartment to exit, but no one exited.

Having credible information that an injured child was in that apartment, officers made entry, located the injured child and the suspect.

The child was rendered aid and was transported by TRAA in non-life threatening condition.

The suspect was placed in custody and transported to the police station to be interviewed by detectives.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.