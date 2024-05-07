May 7, 2024
Election BlogLocal News

2024 Local Primary Election Results

by Josh Williams

2024 Local Primary Election Results: 

Election Results Last Updated: 05/07/24 6:56 PM

President (R)

Donald Trump (R) 35,732 76%
Nikki Haley (R) 11,477 24%

Reporting 7%

Indiana Governor (R)

Mike Braun (R) 17,751 38%
Brad Chambers (R) 9,113 20%
Suzane Crouch (R) 9,684 21%
Eric Doden (R) 6,258 14%
 Curtis Hill (R) 1,805 4%
Jamie Reitenour (R) 1,686 4%

Reporting 7%

U.S. Representatives District 3 (R)

Grant Bucher (R) 968 14%
Wendy Davis (R) 1,146 17%
Mike Felker (R) 95 1%
Jon Kenworthy (R) 144 2%
Tim Smith (R) 1,153 17%
Marlin Stutzman (R) 1,429 21%
Eric Whalen (R) 90 1%
Andy Zay (R) 1,871 27%

Reporting 9%

U.S. Representatives District 3 (D)

Kiley Adolph (D) 613 64%
Phil Goss (D) 338 36%

Reporting 4%

Adams County Commissioner – District 1 (R) Adams

Kimberly Brandt (R) 475 36%
Stan Stoppenhagen (R) 845 64%

Reporting 0%

Adams County Commissioner – District 3 (R) Adams

Douglas Bauman (R) 741 55%
Steve Kuhn (R) 599 45%

Reporting 0%

Adams County Council Member, At-Large (R) Adams

AJ Bertsch (R) 344 10%
Dennis Bluhm (R) 619 17%
Lance Fiechter (R) 384 11%
Shawn Hamrick (R) 261 7%
Gina Melcher (R) 381 11%
Cathy Mitchel (R) 423 12%
John Summers (R) 587 17%
Jim Voglewede (R) 558 16%

Open Seats: 3

Reporting 0%

Geneva Town Council Member, At-Large (R) Adams

Lynn Burry (R) 14 26%
Gary Hendershot (R) 10 19%
Scott Hodle (R) 8 8%
Stan Ringger (R) 10 10%
Marvin Schwartz (R) 12 12%

Open Seats: 2

Reporting 0%

Allen County Surveyor (R) Allen

David Devine (R) 1,757 22%
Michael Fruchey (R) 6,174 78%

Reporting 4%

 Allen County Council, At-Large (D) Allen

Jorge Fernandez (D) 1,809 15%
Kevin Hunter (D) 2,653 21%
Nate Cardelli (D) 1,920 15%
Nena Bailey (D) 3,016 24%
Stephanie Henry (D) 2,995 24%

Open Seats: 3

Reporting 0%

Allen County Commissioner, District 1 (R) Allen

Ron Turpin (R) 3,803 50%
Thomas Harris (R) 3,779 50%

Reporting 0%

Allen County Council, At-Large (R) Allen

Ken Fries (R) 6,158 33%
Kyle Kerley (R) 3,839 21%
Lindsey Hammond (R) 4,149 22%
Robert Armstrong (R) 4,533 33%

Open Seats: 3

Reporting 0%

DeKalb County Superior Court Judge (R) DeKalb

Carolyn Foley (R) 0 0%
Patrick Jessup (R) 0 0%

Reporting 0%

DeKalb County Commissioner, Central District (R) DeKalb

Kellen Dooley (R) 0 0%
Michael Watson (R) 0 0%

Reporting 0%

 

DeKalb County Commissioner, East District (R) DeKalb

James Miller (R) 0 0%
Andrew Provines (R) 0 0%

Reporting 0%

DeKalb County Council Member, At-Large (R) DeKalb

David Holt (R) 0 0%
Heath Hook (R) 0 0%
Bob Krafft (R) 0 0%
Amy Prosser (R) 0 0%
Larry Williams (R) 0 0%
Davey Yarde (R) 0 0%

Open Seats: 3

Reporting 0%

Jay County Commissioner, North District (R) Jay

Doug Horn (R) 0 0%
Michael Leonhard (R) 0 0%

Reporting 0%

Jay County Commissioner, South District (R) Jay

Brian McGalliard (R) 0 0%
Duane Monroe (R) 0 0%

Reporting 0%

Jay County Council, At-Large (R) Jay

Bryan Alexander (R) 0 0%
Michael Brewster (R) 0 0%
David Haines (R) 0 0%
Matt Minnich (R) 0 0%

Open Seats: 3

Reporting 0%

Noble County Treasurer (R) Noble

Natasha Campbell (R) 0 0%
Rob Tomlinson (R) 0 0%

Reporting 0%

Noble County Coroner (R) Noble

Joan Cripe (R) 0 0%
Lisa Strebig (R) 0 0%

Reporting 0%

Noble County Surveyor (R) Noble

Joshua Lash (R) 0 0%
Randolph Sexton (R) 0 0%

Reporting 0%

Noble County Commissioner, District 2 (R) Noble

Nick Busche (R) 0 0%
Gary Leatherman (R) 0 0%

Reporting 0%

Noble County Council Member, At-Large (R) Noble

George Bennett (R) 0 0%
Doug Harp (R) 0 0%
Casey Myers (R) 0 0%
Jonathan Sieber (R) 0 0%
Mary Wysong (R) 0 0%

Open Seats: 3

Reporting 0%

Steuben County Commissioner, Middle District (R) Steuben

Kenneth Shelton (R) 0 0%
Richard Shipe (R) 0 0%

Reporting 0%

Wabash County Auditor (R) Wabash

Shelly Baucco (R) 772 69%
Jade Hall (R) 353 31%

Reporting 0%

Wabash County Commissioner District 1 (R) Wabash

Brian Haupert (R) 364 31%
Matthew Mize (R) 363 31%
Cheryl Ross (R) 455 38%

Reporting 0%

Wabash County Commissioner District 3 (R) Wabash

Barry Eppley (R) 339 30%
Tyler Niccum (R) 390 34%
Barry Stroup (R) 406 36%

Reporting 0%

Wells County Commissioner, District 3 (R) Wells

Tamra Boucher (R) 0 0%
Jeff Stringer (R) 0 0%

Reporting 0%

Wells County Council Member, At-Large (R) Wells

Vicki Andrews (R) 0 0%
Scott Elzey (R) 0 0%
Heath Schlagenhauf (R) 0 0%
R. Seth Whicker (R) 0 0%

Open Seats: 3

Reporting 0%

Whitley County Council Member, At-Large Whitley

Ryan Adamson (R) 119 4%
James Argerbright (R) 390 14%
Thor Hodges (R) 558 20%
Tim Kumfer (R) 152 5%
Tim Longenbaugh (R) 570 20%
Jana Schinbeckler (R) 335 12%
Damien Stafford (R) 144 5%
Christopher Stockamp (R) 138 5%
Joan Western (R) 428 15%

Open Seats: 3

Reporting 0%

 

