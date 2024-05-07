2024 Local Primary Election Results:
Election Results Last Updated: 05/07/24 6:56 PM
President (R)
|Donald Trump (R)
|35,732
|76%
|Nikki Haley (R)
|11,477
|24%
Reporting 7%
Indiana Governor (R)
|Mike Braun (R)
|17,751
|38%
|Brad Chambers (R)
|9,113
|20%
|Suzane Crouch (R)
|9,684
|21%
|Eric Doden (R)
|6,258
|14%
|Curtis Hill (R)
|1,805
|4%
|Jamie Reitenour (R)
|1,686
|4%
Reporting 7%
U.S. Representatives District 3 (R)
|Grant Bucher (R)
|968
|14%
|Wendy Davis (R)
|1,146
|17%
|Mike Felker (R)
|95
|1%
|Jon Kenworthy (R)
|144
|2%
|Tim Smith (R)
|1,153
|17%
|Marlin Stutzman (R)
|1,429
|21%
|Eric Whalen (R)
|90
|1%
|Andy Zay (R)
|1,871
|27%
Reporting 9%
U.S. Representatives District 3 (D)
|Kiley Adolph (D)
|613
|64%
|Phil Goss (D)
|338
|36%
Reporting 4%
Adams County Commissioner – District 1 (R) Adams
|Kimberly Brandt (R)
|475
|36%
|Stan Stoppenhagen (R)
|845
|64%
Reporting 0%
Adams County Commissioner – District 3 (R) Adams
|Douglas Bauman (R)
|741
|55%
|Steve Kuhn (R)
|599
|45%
Reporting 0%
Adams County Council Member, At-Large (R) Adams
|AJ Bertsch (R)
|344
|10%
|Dennis Bluhm (R)
|619
|17%
|Lance Fiechter (R)
|384
|11%
|Shawn Hamrick (R)
|261
|7%
|Gina Melcher (R)
|381
|11%
|Cathy Mitchel (R)
|423
|12%
|John Summers (R)
|587
|17%
|Jim Voglewede (R)
|558
|16%
Open Seats: 3
Reporting 0%
Geneva Town Council Member, At-Large (R) Adams
|Lynn Burry (R)
|14
|26%
|Gary Hendershot (R)
|10
|19%
|Scott Hodle (R)
|8
|8%
|Stan Ringger (R)
|10
|10%
|Marvin Schwartz (R)
|12
|12%
Open Seats: 2
Reporting 0%
Allen County Surveyor (R) Allen
|David Devine (R)
|1,757
|22%
|Michael Fruchey (R)
|6,174
|78%
Reporting 4%
Allen County Council, At-Large (D) Allen
|Jorge Fernandez (D)
|1,809
|15%
|Kevin Hunter (D)
|2,653
|21%
|Nate Cardelli (D)
|1,920
|15%
|Nena Bailey (D)
|3,016
|24%
|Stephanie Henry (D)
|2,995
|24%
Open Seats: 3
Reporting 0%
Allen County Commissioner, District 1 (R) Allen
|Ron Turpin (R)
|3,803
|50%
|Thomas Harris (R)
|3,779
|50%
Reporting 0%
Allen County Council, At-Large (R) Allen
|Ken Fries (R)
|6,158
|33%
|Kyle Kerley (R)
|3,839
|21%
|Lindsey Hammond (R)
|4,149
|22%
|Robert Armstrong (R)
|4,533
|33%
Open Seats: 3
Reporting 0%
DeKalb County Superior Court Judge (R) DeKalb
|Carolyn Foley (R)
|0
|0%
|Patrick Jessup (R)
|0
|0%
Reporting 0%
DeKalb County Commissioner, Central District (R) DeKalb
|Kellen Dooley (R)
|0
|0%
|Michael Watson (R)
|0
|0%
Reporting 0%
DeKalb County Commissioner, East District (R) DeKalb
|James Miller (R)
|0
|0%
|Andrew Provines (R)
|0
|0%
Reporting 0%
DeKalb County Council Member, At-Large (R) DeKalb
|David Holt (R)
|0
|0%
|Heath Hook (R)
|0
|0%
|Bob Krafft (R)
|0
|0%
|Amy Prosser (R)
|0
|0%
|Larry Williams (R)
|0
|0%
|Davey Yarde (R)
|0
|0%
Open Seats: 3
Reporting 0%
Jay County Commissioner, North District (R) Jay
|Doug Horn (R)
|0
|0%
|Michael Leonhard (R)
|0
|0%
Reporting 0%
Jay County Commissioner, South District (R) Jay
|Brian McGalliard (R)
|0
|0%
|Duane Monroe (R)
|0
|0%
Reporting 0%
Jay County Council, At-Large (R) Jay
|Bryan Alexander (R)
|0
|0%
|Michael Brewster (R)
|0
|0%
|David Haines (R)
|0
|0%
|Matt Minnich (R)
|0
|0%
Open Seats: 3
Reporting 0%
Noble County Treasurer (R) Noble
|Natasha Campbell (R)
|0
|0%
|Rob Tomlinson (R)
|0
|0%
Reporting 0%
Noble County Coroner (R) Noble
|Joan Cripe (R)
|0
|0%
|Lisa Strebig (R)
|0
|0%
Reporting 0%
Noble County Surveyor (R) Noble
|Joshua Lash (R)
|0
|0%
|Randolph Sexton (R)
|0
|0%
Reporting 0%
Noble County Commissioner, District 2 (R) Noble
|Nick Busche (R)
|0
|0%
|Gary Leatherman (R)
|0
|0%
Reporting 0%
Noble County Council Member, At-Large (R) Noble
|George Bennett (R)
|0
|0%
|Doug Harp (R)
|0
|0%
|Casey Myers (R)
|0
|0%
|Jonathan Sieber (R)
|0
|0%
|Mary Wysong (R)
|0
|0%
Open Seats: 3
Reporting 0%
Steuben County Commissioner, Middle District (R) Steuben
|Kenneth Shelton (R)
|0
|0%
|Richard Shipe (R)
|0
|0%
Reporting 0%
Wabash County Auditor (R) Wabash
|Shelly Baucco (R)
|772
|69%
|Jade Hall (R)
|353
|31%
Reporting 0%
Wabash County Commissioner District 1 (R) Wabash
|Brian Haupert (R)
|364
|31%
|Matthew Mize (R)
|363
|31%
|Cheryl Ross (R)
|455
|38%
Reporting 0%
Wabash County Commissioner District 3 (R) Wabash
|Barry Eppley (R)
|339
|30%
|Tyler Niccum (R)
|390
|34%
|Barry Stroup (R)
|406
|36%
Reporting 0%
Wells County Commissioner, District 3 (R) Wells
|Tamra Boucher (R)
|0
|0%
|Jeff Stringer (R)
|0
|0%
Reporting 0%
Wells County Council Member, At-Large (R) Wells
|Vicki Andrews (R)
|0
|0%
|Scott Elzey (R)
|0
|0%
|Heath Schlagenhauf (R)
|0
|0%
|R. Seth Whicker (R)
|0
|0%
Open Seats: 3
Reporting 0%
Whitley County Council Member, At-Large Whitley
|Ryan Adamson (R)
|119
|4%
|James Argerbright (R)
|390
|14%
|Thor Hodges (R)
|558
|20%
|Tim Kumfer (R)
|152
|5%
|Tim Longenbaugh (R)
|570
|20%
|Jana Schinbeckler (R)
|335
|12%
|Damien Stafford (R)
|144
|5%
|Christopher Stockamp (R)
|138
|5%
|Joan Western (R)
|428
|15%
Open Seats: 3
Reporting 0%