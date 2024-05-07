Mike Braun Declared Winner in Republican Primary for Governor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – U.S. Senator Mike Braun is now the declared winner of the Republican Gubernatorial Primary Election. It was a crowded primary that included other high-profile candidates, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, former State Attorney General Curtis Hill, former Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers, Fort Wayne business leader Eric Doden, and Jamie Reitenour.

Braun has been leading since he announced he was seeking the seat Governor Eric Holcomb is term-limited out of this election cycle. Braun will face the former State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Jennifer McCormack, in the general election.