May 7, 2024
Mike Braun Declared Winner in Republican Primary for Governor

by Mike Wilson0
FILE - U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., announces in Indianapolis, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 that he will for Indiana governor in 2024. Braun will face Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch for the Republican nomination. An Indianapolis City-County Council member on Thursday, July 6, 2023, became the second announced Democrat to seek Indiana’s open U.S. Senate seat from outgoing Braun in the 2024 election. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – U.S. Senator Mike Braun is now the declared winner of the Republican Gubernatorial Primary Election. It was a crowded primary that included other high-profile candidates, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, former State Attorney General Curtis Hill, former Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers, Fort Wayne business leader Eric Doden, and Jamie Reitenour.

Braun has been leading since he announced he was seeking the seat Governor Eric Holcomb is term-limited out of this election cycle. Braun will face the former State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Jennifer McCormack, in the general election.

